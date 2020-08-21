Students asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Lake Brantley High School

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Students at Lake Brantley High School have been asked to quarantine after someone on campus tested positive for COVID-19, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

A district spokesman said Thursday night that in all, 33 individuals have been asked to stay off campus for the time being. It’s unclear how many of those are students.

The students who will be staying home will participate in online learning until they’re cleared to return to campus.

Monday marked the first day that Seminole County students returned to brick-and-mortar classrooms after campuses were shut down in March to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even before that, two fifth-grade teachers at Altamonte Springs Elementary School were asked to self-quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

At Lake Mary Elementary, 18 people were asked to isolate on Wednesday due to possible contact with a coronavirus patient on campus.

