18 notified of exposure to COVID-19 at Lake Mary Elementary

LAKE MARY, Fla. – More than a dozen people were asked to self-quarantine Wednesday after an individual with the novel coronavirus was on the Lake Mary Elementary School campus.

Seminole County Public Schools Communication Officer Michael Lawernace said the district learned that an individual with the virus had been at the school and came into contact with at least 18 people. They were asked not to return to campus and to self-quarantine.

All people who had contact with the person who tested positive were notified, which is part of the districts’ safety protocols due to COVID-19.

The students and teachers impacted were switched to remote-learning options for the time being.

Seminole County schools welcomed students back to campuses this week for the first time since the spring when COVID-19 first arrived in Florida.

Two fifth-grade teachers at Altamonte Springs Elementary School are self-quarantining after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 a day or two before students returned to class, officials said. All other fifth-grade teachers at Altamonte Springs Elementary are instructing students via Seminole Connect and did not have to quarantine, according to the school district.

According to school district leaders, 44% of families chose face-to-face learning to begin the year, while 46% picked virtual learning and 10% opted for the county’s hybrid model.