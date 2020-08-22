Man dies after crashing pickup truck into tree, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 56-year-old Alabama man was driving on southbound Interstate 75 around 4:45 p.m. Friday when he lost control of his pickup truck, causing the vehicle to veer right as it rotated clockwise.

The truck then veered onto the left shoulder, where its left side struck a tree, records show. After that initial crash, troopers said the truck overturned onto its left side and its roof struck a tree.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash.

No one else was injured.