Brevard Zoo to offer free admission for children in September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Zoo isn’t letting go of summer yet. It’s offering free admission for children throughout the month of September.

This offer is for children ages 11 or younger when accompanied by a paying adult. It’s available for three children per adult ticket.

The promotion is open to Florida residents only and can’t be combined with any other discounts. Adults must present a state-issued photo ID or utility bill with a matching address and matching photo ID.

Families looking to take advantage of the offer will need to reserve time-entry tickets in advance. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo is limiting capacity.

The zoo reopened in May with several changes to ensure the safety of animals, guests and staff. New protocols include mask requirements for guests 7 years old or older and a one-way path throughout the zoo to ensure physical distancing between groups. Some animal and zoo experiences are also closed or operating at limited hours to mitigate crowds.

