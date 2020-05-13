Brevard Zoo to reopen with new guidelines amid coronavirus concerns

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Brevard Zoo announced that it will reopen to the general public on Sunday, May 23.

The reopening comes with several changes in place for the safety of Zoo animals, guests and staff.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

According to a news release, the zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission being at 3 p.m. for nonmembers and 3:30 p.m. for members.

“All guests, including members, will be required to reserve timed-entry tickets online prior to arrival to limit the number of entrants per hour,” zoo officials said.

[RELATED: Brevard County: Here’s what will reopen as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures]

Guests seven years of age and older must have a mask or face covering to enter the zoo.

“Certain areas and experiences, including Paws On and some animal feedings, will be closed or unavailable,” officials said.

We've missed you! The Zoo will reopen to the general public on Saturday, May 23 with some operational changes for everyone's safety. Details: https://t.co/yp4tl5O2xn pic.twitter.com/Aka1rB9JTF — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) May 13, 2020

Guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and follow a one-way path throughout most of the zoo.

“Our Zoo holds a special place in the hearts of Brevard County residents,” said Keith Winsten, the zoo’s executive director in a news release. “We recognize how stressful this situation has been for our community and the world at large, and we look forward to once again providing a safe outdoor experience for the whole family.”

According to a news release, the zoo plans to modify these guidelines in the coming months.

For more information about the zoo and timed-entry tickets visit brevardzoo.org/guidelines.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.