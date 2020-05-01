Brevard County: Here’s what will reopen as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After a month long stay-at-home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus order Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions beginning May 4. The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Brevard County officials have announced the following will reopen or operate under modified standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 4:

Beach parking: County beach parking reopened on May 1 but some cities have restricted parking for a little longer. Here’s the latest on beach side parking restrictions.

County facilities will open by May 18 under a limited occupancy.

Libraries: County libraries will open on May 4 or after they are able to operate under the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Hotels: Restrictions on hotels, which included staying only for medical, domestic violence or business reasons will be lifted. AirBnB and vacation rentals are still restricted under the governor’s order.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about phase one of reopening Florida]

As more restrictions are rolled back this story will be updated.