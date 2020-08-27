JV and freshman football for Orange County Schools postponed until winter season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The football season for the junior varsity teams and freshman football teams in Orange County has been postponed until the winter season, according to OCPS media relations manager Michael Ollendorff.

The winter season starts in January

School officials said varsity football will resume as normal.

Parents of students must sign the annual sports activity participation packet. The packet includes an “assumption of the risk and liability relating to coronavirus,” according to school leaders.

Here is the fall sports schedule in Orange County:

Bowling:

Tryouts and practice starts on Aug. 31

Matches will start on the week of Sept. 14

Regular season will be six weeks

Season ends on Oct. 24

Cross Country

Tryouts and practice starts on Aug. 31

Meets will start on the week of Sept. 14

Regular season will be six weeks

Season ends on Oct. 24

Football

Tryouts and practice start on Aug. 31

The first game will be the week of Sept. 17

Eight regular season games will be played

If a school elects to take part in the FHSAA State Series all teams qualify for the playoff on Nov. 13

Golf

Tryouts and practice start on Aug. 31

Matches begin the week of Sept. 14

The regular season will be four weeks

Swimming and Diving

Tryouts and practice start on Aug. 31

Meets will begin the week of Sept. 14

The regular season will be five weeks

Volleyball