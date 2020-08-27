Rocket shuffle leaves 2 possible launches remaining this weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – This week started out with the possibility of three launches in three days but the first one was scrubbed, causing a bit of reorganizing and now it’s down to two.

United Launch Alliance’s first attempt Thursday morning to send up a national security satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office ended in a scrub and the company will try again Friday.

The national security payload is known as NROL-44. Liftoff of the Delta IV Heavy rocket was set for Thursday morning from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, but the first attempt was scrubbed due to an issue with a critical ground pneumatic control system. ULA’s team will need to evaluate and resolve the issue before another attempt.

If the issue is resolved, the next launch window is planned for Friday from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The forecast shows an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. Liftoff time is 2:08 a.m. EDT.

Due to the ULA scrub and because it’s a national security payload, SpaceX has delayed its launch for the Argentina Space Agency, or CONAE, which was also scheduled for Friday.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 will launch CONAE’s Earth-observing satellite. The space agency confirmed in a statement the launch will be rescheduled but did not announce a new date.

[Introducing Space Curious, a new podcast by WKMG News 6]

When it does happen, this particular launch is unique because the satellite requires a polar orbit to get above the South Pole. It’s the first satellite with a polar-orbit launching from Florida since Nov. 30, 1960. Most polar launches happen from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base because a polar launch from Florida puts the rocket trajectory over land, specifically Cuba.

Debido a la postergación de un lanzamiento anterior el #SAOCOM1B se reprograma a la siguiente fecha dentro de la ventana de oportunidades anunciada para fines de agosto. La nueva fecha será comunicada a la brevedad. El satélite y el equipo están listos para lanzar. pic.twitter.com/EETke7EoP5 — CONAE (@CONAE_Oficial) August 27, 2020

This launch will also include a landing back at Cape Canaveral, the first since March. All other rocket booster landings this year have been in the Atlantic Ocean on a droneship.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is still targeting Saturday to launch its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX will launch its 12th round of internet-beaming Starlink satellites. This liftoff will happen from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A at 10:30 a.m. This launch will push the Starlink constellation above 600. The company plans to roll out internet service with the fleet later this year, according to SpaceX’s website.

Post-launch SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again.

Again, it’s possible this could all change because of weather or technical issues. Stay with ClickOrlando.com/space for updates.

Subscribe to a weekly newsletter to receive the latest in space news directly to your inbox here.