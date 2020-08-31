Visit SeaWorld Orlando for rest of 2020, all of 2021 for $110

If you’ve been waiting to visit a Central Florida theme park amid the coronavirus pandemic, SeaWorld’s new ticket deal might be the ticket you’ve been waiting on.

SeaWorld Orlando announced a new 2021 Fun Card where park visitors can visit for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021 for the price of $109.99.

There’s also a fun card for Aquatica priced at $79.99 or both theme parks for $164.98.

“Just because summer is wrapping up, doesn’t mean the fun stops at SeaWorld and Aquatica. Our incredible events line up with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols gives our guests the chance to safely enjoy everything the park has to offer with friends and family,” said Kyle Miller, president of SeaWorld Orlando. “We are also very excited to debut the 2021 Fun Card so that our guests can experience all of these great, limited capacity events, and the rest of the park for the remainder of 2020 and for all of 2021 at our lowest price of the entire year.”

This fall, SeaWorld has several season events for guests to experience including its Craft Beer Festival and Halloween Spooktacular leading up to the Christmas Celebration.

Theme park officials said that there will be limited capacity at events to help create more open space for guests to explore the parks while maintaining social distancing.

SeaWorld and Aquatica officials recently announced the parks will now be open seven days a week.