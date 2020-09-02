City of Orlando, Magic to host major announcement from Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando and the Orlando Magic are joining forces to make a special announcement Wednesday.

City leaders, team executives and athletes will make their announcement with Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles from the Amway Center at 1:30 p.m.

News of the announcement comes after the Magic are now out of the NBA bubble. Orlando’s hometown team lost Game 5 of the NBA playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Disney resort.

The game, originally scheduled for Aug. 26, was rescheduled after the Bucks refused to leave the locker room after a Black man was shot in the back seven times by police in their home state. According to family, Jacob Blake is now paralyzed.

Distraught over the events and demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Bucks’ sparked a league-wide boycott with NBA players refusing to play in the playoffs in protest of racial injustice.

While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA and MLS sat out their competitions last week, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine the next steps after garnering national attention with their boycott. The Orlando Magic and head coach Steve Clifford met with Orange County Sheriff John Mina to discuss policing in the community, according to the team.

The NBA also created a social justice coalition made up of players, coaches and other stakeholders to address racial and criminal justice, policing, community engagement and establishing NBA arenas as voting locations.

The Magic previously said they were working to make the Amway a polling place.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced during a regularly scheduled coronavirus briefing on Monday that he was looking forward to making an important announcement with the Magic later in the week.