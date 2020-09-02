Double trouble: What you need to know about flu season amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall is just around the corner and we can already smell the pumpkin spice through our masks. While we may sometimes forget that we are still in a pandemic, we should never let our guard down especially as flu season gets underway.

According to health officials, flu season typically begins in late fall, with peaks in mid-to-late winter -- January to February -- and through early spring. Long story short, flu season sticks around for a while. Thirteen weeks to be exact, although, on some rare occasions, flu season can linger into May.

But what about COVID-19? One virus doesn’t cancel the other out; instead, we’re stuck in a world when viruses collide.

The flu, unlike its ugly cousin COVID-19, has a vaccine and health experts agree, everyone should get it.

The overlap of the influenza season and the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the health care system if people don’t get the flu vaccine.

“This could be the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we’ve ever had,” CDC Director Robert Redfield warned in a video interview with WebMD.

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get the yearly flu vaccine. The sooner you get it, the better, officials said.

Getting the vaccine into the arms and noses of the public will be especially hard this year as many of the venues where shots are normally given, including workplace campaigns and back-to-school fairs, aren’t being held this year. Instead, people will have to rely on medical offices to receive the vaccine.

Once at the doctor’s office, there won’t be a shortage of doses. Officials have pointed out that boxes of the flu vaccine have been packed for weeks and are already on their way to doctors and pharmacies.

“I’ve said if there’s one thing we all can do, besides the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing and being smart about gatherings, to ultimately prepare ourselves for the fall, (it’s) to get the flu vaccine,” Redfield added.

The overall answer to the looming question of what will happen when the viruses collide is nothing, so long as we are prepared, get vaccinated and keep up with the social distancing habits.