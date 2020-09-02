Oviedo police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

OVIEDO, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run crash after police say she killed a cyclist in Oviedo.

Officers say Tiffany Raymond was driving a truck with a trailer hitched behind her down Central Avenue and Sweetwater Creek Circle on Aug. 16.

A police report reveals she had tree debris as she was pulling with the landscaping trailer around 1:30 p.m. with part of it traveling in the bicycle lane. Police say according to witness statements, she was trying to pass a bicyclist that was traveling in the dedicated lane, her right side fender hitting him and causing him to fly off his bike.

The man later died to his injuries, according to officers.

Detectives received an anonymous tip on Aug. 21 and were able to connect Raymond to the incident.

Raymond is now facing a moving traffic violation while driving on a suspended license, causing death or serious injury charge.