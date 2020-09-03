14 Merritt Island High School students in quarantine due to reported COVID-19 case

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – At least 14 students have been asked to quarantine following a reported case of COVID-19 at Merritt Island High School, according to Brevard Public School officials.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed on Thursday that more than a dozen students were asked to quarantine less than two weeks after schools reopened for face-to-face learning.

District officials did not say how many Merritt Island High students, if any, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The request for Merritt Island High School students to quarantine comes after Golfview Elementary, another school in Brevard County, was forced to close due to COVID-19 cases at the school.

School officials did not disclose how many cases were reported, only saying it was a “low number,” but that it could impact many classrooms.

The school will remain closed until Sept. 8, according to the district.

One classroom was also forced to close at Audubon Elementary school due to the virus. That classroom is set to remain closed until Sept. 15.

The reports of COVID-19 cases in Brevard County schools come despite measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Each child is now required to bring a face covering from home each day to wear at school, according to the district’s back-to-school health and safety guide. Each classroom also now has hand sanitizer that students are asked to use upon entry and exit.

