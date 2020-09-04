1 wounded at River Reach Apartments in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was wounded, possibly from a gunshot, late Thursday at an east Orange County apartment complex, according to deputies.

The incident was reported at the River Reach Apartments on Colonial Drive near Alafaya Trail.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, deputies said.

Neighbors told News 6 they heard several gunshots and someone screaming for help.

The culprit has not been located, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other details have been released.