Florida reports fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Labor Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the Labor Day weekend, Disney and Universal Orlando’s theme parks reached limited capacity for the first time since reopening, a promising sign for Florida’s tourism industry that has continued to struggle due to the pandemic.

Also over the weekend, Orange County Public School officials made the decision to close Olympia High School after at least six cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in students and staff. More than 150 people with close contact to those individuals have been asked to quarantine. The campus is closed until Sept. 18 and all students will move to virtual learning.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,838 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 648,269 since March. Officials also reported 22 recent COVID-19 deaths. Florida’s death toll now stands at 12,023, including 152 non-residents who died here.

Over the weekend, new deaths pushed the state’s death toll over 12,000, with the average number of deaths over the past week at about 105 per day.

There are 3,155 current patients hospitalized across Florida with the primary diagnosis of coronavirus as of Monday morning, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration. According to the DOH, 59 people were newly hospitalized Monday with the virus. Since March, the state has reported 40,083 hospitalizations from COVID-19.

The positivity rate of the new cases reported Monday is 5.97%, according to the DOH.

Polk and Marion counties reported the only new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Most counties reported one or two new hospitalizations, or none at all.

Below is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Central Florida:

County Case total New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 7,656 23 690 0 235 0 Flagler 1,454 42 111 0 15 0 Lake 6,824 37 461 1 129 0 Marion 8,880 21 819 0 221 3 Orange 37,152 78 1,145 2 387 0 Osceola 11,542 25 569 0 133 0 Polk 17,863 64 1,908 1 469 1 Seminole 8,382 21 594 0 182 0 Sumter 2,048 6 221 1 55 0 Volusia 9,816 44 721 0 197 0

Editor’s note: The numbers and data referenced in this story are publicly available on the Florida Department of Health website here and on the AHCA dashboard here.

