Man injured in shooting outside Rosie’s Bar in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. – At least one man is injured following a shooting outside a bar in Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting took place around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside Rosie’s Bar located at 33224 Highway 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries from a gunshot wound. Deputies said he is expected to survive.

Details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects have not been released and the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 863-236-3934. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).