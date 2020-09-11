Seminole County deputies search for missing woman with autism

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Seminole County are searching for a missing woman who they say suffers from autism.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Saira Walsh, 23, was last seen wearing a sleeveless black and burgundy shirt with flowers on it, black shorts and black sandals.

Investigators haven’t said where Walsh was last seen.

Deputies say Walsh is unable to care for herself.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, call 911.