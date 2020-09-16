Florida woman named Lovely Butts accused of pouring bleach on child’s face

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Florida woman named Lovely Butts threw bleach on a child and threatened to hit her with a gun during an argument Monday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Butts called them at about 8 p.m. and they arrived at the scene to find the victim outside the home covered in bleach.

The girl said she and Butts got into an argument about the location of Butts' medication so Butts poured bleach on her, causing the chemical to go into the victim’s mouth and eyes and causing her to almost lose consciousness, records show.

The victim said at some point during the incident, she was locked outside of the house and when she tried to go back inside, Butts had a gun in her hand and threatened to “pistol whip” the girl, according to the affidavit.

Police said the girl got scared so she grabbed her phone and as she was running outside to call someone, Butts threw a container of food at her chest.

The victim said she’s gotten so afraid of getting in an argument with 64-year-old Butts that she started urinating in a plastic cup so she wouldn’t have to leave her room, according to the report.

Police said they found the cup in the victim’s room and an unloaded gun in Butts' room.

Records show Butts was arrested on charges of child abuse without great harm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. She has since posted bond and been released from the Volusia County Jail.

An arrest report did not list the victim’s age.