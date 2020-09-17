27-year-old Florida woman dies after SUV overturns in water-filled ditch, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old St. Cloud woman was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators are unsure when exactly the crash took place, but a witness spotted the woman’s SUV around 8 a.m., according to the FHP.

According to troopers, the woman was driving an SUV north on Canoe Creek Road near Landing Road when she failed to follow a turn and drove off the road.

Troopers said the SUV flipped into a water-filled ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP is investigating the fatal wreck.