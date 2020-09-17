Orange County schools reporting internet outage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Students learning from home have been told to sign off after the internet went down at Orange County Public Schools.

An automated call and email went out to parents and guardians around 11 a.m. Thursday informing them of the outage.

“The internet is currently down. Students can log off. We will send a message when it is back up,” the message read to LaunchEd families.

A message posted to social media said the outage was due to the internet provider.

“OCPS is being impacted by a national internet outage by our provider. Students and staff may have intermittent internet until it is fully operational again. We will post an update when we learn more from our provider,” the post read.