Residents sound off on new proposed I-4 construction project

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is working with Osceola County officials to streamline a stretch of Interstate 4 near the Osceola and Polk County border.

Transportation leaders in Orlando called the area a choking point for traffic headed into and out of the region, which sits near Walt Disney World.

Renderings from FDOT show crews would reshape the interchange at I-4 and State Road 532, creating a diverging diamond interchange.

The proposal also calls for the creation of bike lanes and sidewalks.

Plans on Interstate 4 call for the creation of auxiliary lanes, which would help drivers merge with traffic.

Crews would also repave the stretch of interstate from the Polk County line to State Road 417.

The total cost of all of the projects would reach $34.3 million.

On Wednesday night, some residents who live near the proposed construction site sounded off on their feelings.

“I’m concerned regarding the disruption that there will be in terms of traffic and being able to get in and out of the area once this work begins,” said one neighbor.

“Improvements are badly needed, so while it may be inconvenient, we should all look forward to this and its completion,” said another resident.

FDOT said the proposal is still in the design stages, but the hope is to begin construction in Spring of 2021, with the project lasting one to two years.