‘SCAM ALERT:’ Altamonte Springs police warn of callers pretending to be officers

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police are warning residents about what their department is calling a scam that involves a caller pretending to be one of their officers, according to a news release.

Police said Thursday that the agency has received multiple reports of people being contacted by someone who claims to be an Altamonte Springs officer notifying the recipient of the call about a missed court date or summons, saying they now owe money and have to complete a payment to be let off the hook.

“The scammers claim the person missed a court date or summons and requests payment in the form of cash or gift cards,” officers said in the release.

Altamonte Springs police said their officers don’t call asking for money and that if anyone receives a similar call, they should report it to authorities.

“Please be advised, the Altamonte Springs Police Department will NEVER contact you and ask you for any type of payment," the release said. “If you are contacted by these individuals, hang up immediately. Do not give them any money or information and contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.”

Anyone with information about the calls is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441.