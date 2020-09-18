Suspect charged in deadly Orange County traffic shootout

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Months after a shootout between two vehicles in Orange County left one man dead, a 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the case, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Tony Spratt was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Laron Sledge, 31, which took place on May 12 near Lee Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

Spratt died the day after the shooting, according to deputies, and another victim in the same vehicle suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

For months, details surrounding the shooting and the other vehicle involved had not been released until Friday, when Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said investigators found probable cause to arrest Spratt.

Following his arrest Friday, Spratt was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.