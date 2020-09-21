UCF puts 2 more Greek houses under quarantine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two more Greek houses were placed under quarantine over the weekend after detected cases of coronavirus, according to the University of Central Florida.

Delta Delta Delta Sorority and Kappa Sigma Fraternity had three cases between both houses, the university said.

As of Monday, UCF had five houses that have been placed under quarantine due to coronavirus exposure, however, the previous three houses have since had their quarantines lifted.

The Greek-house lockdown comes as the university began to roll out its random COVID-19 testing program. UCF said it would test a sample of 100 students, starting with its Greek life.

Students selected for testing were notified via email last week. Testing will take place in Garage A from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23. The university will cover the cost of the tests.