‘We’re trying to help you, butthead:’ Video shows Florida deputies rescuing cow stuck in mud

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies and firefighters coming together to rescue a stubborn steer that was stuck in mud.

The rescue happened Sunday in the Barberville area and took at least half a dozen men.

Despite the cattle-sized task ahead of them, video shows the first responders remained in good spirits and even made a few jokes about the unusual situation.

“We’re trying to help you, butthead,” one man said when the cow started to make a fuss.

“I’ve got my wet suit. I’ve got some dive gear, we can get in,” one deputy joked.

Moments later, he took off his belt and other equipment to keep them from getting damaged by the muddy water.

A member of Volusia County Fire Rescue was the one to get in the hole with the stuck steer in order to wrap a fire hose under the animal’s belly that was then used to hoist him out of the hole.

“On three, ready? One, two, three -- he’s out,” the firefighter said after they pulled the hose.

After that first attempt, the soaked steer’s lower body was still partially submerged so they had to try again to get him to safety.

“Don’t stop. Don’t stop. Don’t stop. He’s out,” a firefighter said.

After the struggle, the first responders let the exhausted steer rest before trying to get him back up on his feet.

Information wasn’t available on whether the cow was injured.