20-year-old woman ejected during fatal I-4 crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old woman who was ejected when the vehicle she was in overturned on Interstate 4 died at the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a man was driving a pickup truck on I-4 in Osceola County at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control for an unknown reason, left the roadway, struck a center guardrail and overturned.

A 20-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat was ejected during the crash, records show. She died at the scene.

The driver, whose age was not available, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.