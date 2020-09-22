Amway Center hosts National Voter Registration Day event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Amway Center played host to a National Voter Registration Day event on Tuesday.

Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said they had 25 people register to vote.

Of the 25, Cowles said 22 were Orange County residents and three were from Seminole County.

Having the voter registration event at the Amway Center encouraged some to come out.

“I want to vote; I want my voice to be heard and be counted like everybody else,” said Orange County resident, Silvia Caban.

Cowles said the partnership with the Orlando Magic has been helpful in getting the word out.

“It was a movement started basically by LeBron James, his foundation, to get out the vote and to use venues for voting,” Cowles said.

He said Orlando Magic player Mo Bamba then started the initiative here and the team reached out to his office.

It’s all a part of a movement across the NBA to offer up arenas as early voting locations.

And it’s something Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford said has been important for them as a team.

“There’s so many things we can do, racism in general, we could talk about it. All of those conversations are healthy, but the way that you make change is you change laws, you change policies,” Clifford said.

Cowles said the deadline to register, for those who have never registered in the state of Florida, is Oct. 5.