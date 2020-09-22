More than 200 new emojis coming in 2021

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Get ready for some new emojis.

The Unicode Consortium announced it is releasing more than 200 animated figures.

They include a bandaged heart and a heart surrounded by flames, which can either refer to heartbreak or heartburn.

[TRENDING: Does coronavirus spread easily among children? | Gunman shoots 2 teens at skating rink | Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace]

There are also three variations of a gender-neutral character.

New emojis coming in 2021 (Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

The non-profit Unicode Consortium originally said it didn’t plan to release new emojis in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The updated emojis are expected to be available for your cellphone sometime between January and October of next year.

A full emoji 14.00 is scheduled to be released in 2022.