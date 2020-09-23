Getting spooky: Central Florida Zoo hosts Boo Bash

SANFORD, Fla. – From ferocious lions to ghastly ghouls, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is providing its usual animal fun with a spooky flare.

Ghosts and goblins of all kinds will gear up to celebrate Halloween safely at the fan favorite Zoo Boo Bash, presented in partnership with Orlando Health.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on select weekends. Guests can visit on Oct. 17, 18, 24 or 25.

Central Florida zoo will have plenty of not-so-scary decorations and activities, including trick-or-treat stations in a designated area to ensure social distancing. Costumes are encouraged for all guests.

The zoo notes masks and face coverings are required for guests over the age of 13— but feel free to make it part of your costumes.

There will be enhanced safety measures at this year’s event, including limited capacity and date-specific, timed entry, a zoo spokesperson said. Timed tickets will also be required for trick-or-treating.

Annual passholder blackout dates apply. Tickets to the event are $5 per person named on the passcard.

Guests can purchase tickets online at www.centralfloridazoo.org/zooboo for guaranteed admission.