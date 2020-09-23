Walmart pharmacy technician accused of stealing pain medication

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Walmart pharmacy technician is accused of stealing pain pills from bottles meant for customers on multiple occasions, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The investigation began in February when a technician found a loose hydrocodone tablet in a customer’s will call bag, even though the customer was not prescribed that medication, and then later that same day, Patricia Doud told the pharmacist on duty that she found a loose hydrocodone pill on the floor of the Port Orange Walmart pharmacy, records show.

The pharmacist looked into the matter further and determined that she hadn’t filled any hydrocodone prescriptions that day so she couldn’t understand why there were loose pills.

She then looked at the will call bags and saw there were two hydrocodone prescriptions waiting to be picked up. One of the bottles was missing 17 pills and the other was short 15 pills, according to the report.

The pharmacist alerted loss prevention, who in turn began reviewing surveillance video to determine what happened to the pills, records show.

Agents said they found footage from five different occasions in January and February that showed Doud tampering with will call prescription bags and seemingly dumping pills out of those bottles and putting them in her pocket.

Doud denied the accusations, saying that on one occasion she was looking for a ring she lost that was believed to be in one of the prescription bags.

She said she was prescribed hydrocodone for four years due to pain in her knee and shoulder but switched to a different medication about a year ago because she didn’t want to take pills that were so strong, according to the report.

Doud, 52, was arrested on a charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.