120 grams of marijuana, $10,000 in cash seized during Volusia County traffic stop, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found to have more than $10,000 in cash, hundreds of pills, crack cocaine and 120 grams of marijuana stashed in a backpack during a traffic stop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were conducting surveillance in the Holly Hill area on Tuesday when they noticed a black Nissan speeding and driving erratically, so they conducted a traffic stop.

Three people were inside the vehicle, which smelled like marijuana, according to the report.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

Records show a K9 was brought to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, giving deputies probable cause to conduct a search.

As they searched, deputies said they noticed a pink and black backpack near backseat passenger Trevon Howard Jr. and when they looked inside they found 101 oxycodone tablets, 40 whole and 72 half alprazolam tablets, 2.7 grams of crack cocaine, a 9 mm handgun with 30 rounds of ammunition, 120 grams of marijuana and $10,239 in cash.

Records show the driver and the other passenger said Howard, 20, had the backpack with him when he was picked up from his home that day.

Howard told deputies that he knew the detectives were going to take the money and he wanted it back, according to the affidavit.

He’s facing charges of armed trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.