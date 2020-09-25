NASA report says it has big economic impact on Florida

It’s official: NASA brings big bucks to the state of Florida.

On Friday, the agency released its first-ever agency wide economic impact report.

According to the report, 43 states receive an economic impact of more than $10 million. Of those 43 states, eight have an economic impact of $1 billion or more, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

In Florida, NASA’s economic output was $5.9 billion. The agency employs 33,903 people here.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

The other top states to benefit from NASA business are California, Texas, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Alabama and Colorado.

The report shows through all NASA activities, the agency generated more than $64.3 billion in total economic output during fiscal year 2019, supported more than 312,000 jobs nationwide, and generated an estimated $7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes throughout the United States.

NASA’s 2019 fiscal year budget was $21.5 billion.

“With an investment of just one-half of 1% of the federal budget, NASA generates significant total economic output annually. This study confirms, and puts numbers, to what we have long understood – that taxpayer investment in America’s space program yields tremendous returns that strengthen our nation on several fronts – a stronger economy, advances in science and technology, and improvements to humanity,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a press release.

Bridenstine is in the home stretch of trying to secure Congress' approval of NASA’s 2021 fiscal year budget that includes a 12% increase – $3.2 billion of which is to pay for the human landing system, a critical part of the Artemis mission to land the first woman on the moon by 2024.

Not surprisingly, the report highlighted the monetary value of NASA’s Moon to Mars program which includes the Orion crew capsule being built at Kennedy Space Center for Artemis.

Nationwide, the program’s spending supports more than $14 billion in total economic output and generates an estimated $1.5 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenues.

In Florida, that breaks down to $2 billion and 10,870 jobs.

Florida is clearly banking on the Artemis program moving forward. In 2021, the first uncrewed test flight of the SLS rocket and Orion crew capsule will launch on a month-long mission around the moon. Following that will be the Artemis II test flight with astronauts and then Artemis III which will land astronauts on the moon.