Volusia County leaders provide COVID-19 update

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – County officials in Volusia County are expected to hold a news conference as Floridians head into the weekend.

The conference, which begins at 2 p.m., will cover COVID-19 updates in the county, a status report on hurricane season and include a presentation on the protection of nesting sea turtles on Volusia County beaches.

Speakers at Friday’s news conference will include:

Jim Judge, Director, Volusia County Emergency Management

Jennifer Winters, Volusia County Protected Species Manager

Dr. Margaret Crossman, Chief Medical Officer, Halifax Health

Holly Smith, Communications Manager/Government Liaison, Florida Department of Health in Volusia County

On Friday the Florida Department of Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the county’s running total to 10,738.

In addition to new cases, health officials said 239 people have died from the coronavirus in Volusia County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida, effective immediately, is moving to the third and final phase of its reopening plan.

DeSantis honed in on restaurants, hinting then that he’d lift capacity limits soon and on Friday, he made that move official. He’s also enacting a measure that will prohibit local governments from capping capacity at anything less than 50%. Statewide, there will be no capacity restrictions.

