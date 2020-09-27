2 men shot during warehouse party in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a party that left 1 person dead.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a warehouse in the 300 block of North Ivey Lane in reference to an aggravated battery around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived they found a man in his late 50s suffering from a gunshot wound, a report said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said a 29-year-old man was also shot receiving a non-life-threatening wound. The man drove himself to a hospital and is said to be in serious condition.

“Detectives' investigation revealed this incident took place during a large party that was held at that warehouse,” deputies said. “There were more than 100 people at the party and detectives are eager to talk to any witnesses.”

According to investigators, the Orange Blossom Family Health Center was struck by a bullet during the gunfire but was unoccupied at the time.

Orange County detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office by calling 407- 836-4357. Witnesses can also contact Crimeline at 800- 423-8477.

“Detectives and deputies are still on scene as this investigation is an active and on-going,” deputies added.

