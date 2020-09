This new Barbie doll is encouraging people to vote.

It’s a relaunch of Mattel’s Shero Doll featuring activist and actress Yara Shahidi.

But, it’s getting a fashion makeover.

This Barbie wears a T-shirt that says “vote.”

Mattel says this doll will be available to ship Oct. 9, just in time for election day.