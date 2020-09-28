Brevard elementary school set to reopen after closing due to coronavirus

COCOA, Fla. – Following a three-day closure due to coronavirus, a Cocoa elementary school will reopen Monday, however, Brevard Public School officials have not said how many cases were tied to the campus.

According to the BPS COVID-19 dashboard, nine people associated with the school were recently asked to quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus. There were 30 positive virus cases reported last week at Brevard Public Schools, Enterprise Elementary was on the list of schools with confirmed cases.

The school district has not disclosed how many of those positive cases were tied to Enterprise.

On Sept. 23, BPS issued a statement saying the district had made a “proactive decision to close Enterprise Elementary for three days to mitigate any spread” of the virus. All students shifted to online learning methods temporarily.

District officials said the situation related to “single cases in multiple classrooms.”

The school underwent deep cleaning and BPS officials said the campus is ready for students to return Monday morning.