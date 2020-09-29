Edgewater High vs. Wekiva High game canceled after positive COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Edgewater High School vs. Wekiva High School football game scheduled for Oct. 2 has been canceled after two positive coronavirus cases were confirmed, according to Orange County Public Schools.

School officials said the positive cases resulted in quarantines among the Edgewater High School football team.

The decision to cancel the game was made after a discussion with the Florida Department of Health.

Any student or parent of a student who has been identified as having been in close contact with a positive case will be given a letter from the Florida Department of Health after contact tracing is completed.

OCPS said the decision to quarantine players does not impact all of the students at Edgewater High because of face-to-face football player cohorts.

School officials said the entire campus will be disinfected.

The district said Wekiva High School is looking for a team to play on Friday.

