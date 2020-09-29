Oakland Nature Preserve to host nighttime Pumpkin Glow hike

OAKLAND, Fla. – The Oakland Nature Preserve is inviting ghouls, goblins and you to an enchanted evening hike.

The Pumpkin Glow, the preserve’s new fall event, will feature a winding wooded trail of decorated and hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns.

People can walk among the jack-o-lanterns from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the preserve, located at 747 Machete Trail. The Glow Trail will be lined with pumpkins created by members of the community, creating an ethereal and beautifully haunting sight.

[TRENDING: Celebrating Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 | ULA set for Tuesday rocket launch | Local coronavirus mask mandates remain in effect]

Those who wish to participate may carve a jack-o'-lantern for display with a battery-powered light inside -- no open flames will be allowed. All pumpkins submitted will be available for pick up the day after the event, according to an event news release. Any pumpkins left behind will be shared and enjoyed with the preserve’s program animals for enrichment.

Participants are encouraged to dress in family friendly costumes and bring a flashlight or lantern. Children will receive candy bags and will be able to meet some cool critters.

The night of the event, visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite jack-o'-lanterns. All contest participants will receive a Pumpkin Glow Certificate and a large ONP sticker. Awards for each carved jack-o'-lantern group will vary by age group.

Any donations made that evening to attend the Pumpkin Glow will benefit the preserve.

For more details on the event, click here.