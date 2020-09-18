WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share an update on the coronavirus at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

[The news conference will be streamed in the videoplayer above]

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and Health Officer with the Florida Department of Health Dr. Raul Pino will give the latest news on COVID-19.

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows there have been more than 38,000 cases of coronavirus in the county.

The DOH reports there have been 1,280 hospitalizations and 431 coronavirus deaths in Orange County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials said there have been more than 677,000 cases of coronavirus in the state.