Rocket needs forever family after 220 days in Orange County shelter

Rocket has spent more than 220 days in Orange County Animal Services' shelter and he’s ready for his forever home.

Described as a 2-year-old, medium-sized fawn, Rocket has spent more time in the shelter than any other pet this year.

Shelter officials said Rocket is high energy and needs an adopter who either has a yard for him to run or someone who can exercise him frequently, according to shelter officials.

The sweet pup was first captured by animal services in February before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Rocket was put into foster care but ultimately returned when he was too energetic for apartment life, officials shared.

Rocket is up for adoption at Orange County Animal Services. (Orange County Animals Services)

“When Rocket first arrived, COVID-19 wasn’t truly here, it hadn’t changed life yet, just to put in perspective how long this dog has been with us,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “He’s been with us for two temporary closures for COVID-19, and has seen hundreds of dogs come and go, while he’s remained in kennel 49 for months. We want what is best for Rocket, which is to be adopted and go into a loving home, but he will need a special home.”

Shelter officials recommend that Rocket be the only dog in the home as he’s been seen to be reactive to other dogs with lunging and barking at them.

After watching so many other pets get adopted, Rocket is ready for his next chance at a good life outside the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Rocket, email the shelter at animalservices@ocfl.net.