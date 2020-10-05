Cocoa Beach ends mask mandate but businesses can still require face coverings

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Kenne Wells said she is not changing the mask requirement at her store, the Coastal Market, after the City of Cocoa Beach ended its mask mandate on Monday.

Wells said she’s making a new sign for her customers, so they know they still have to wear a mask inside the market.

“I feel very comfortable keeping our masks on, it’s a safety precaution for my employees as well as everyone that comes in,” Wells said.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

Even though the city won’t require masks anymore, businesses can still require face coverings.

The change comes after city leaders saw a drop in positive COVID-19 cases and because the governor no longer allows cities to fine people not wearing masks.

“I can see if you’re outside at the beach, ridding your bike and not having your mask on, but when you’re in close proximity with someone, it’s very important,” Wells explained.

Resident Russ Viola said he has a preexisting condition and is going to continue wearing a mask when he goes out in public despite the change.

“It’s scary. Since the pandemic started I’ve lived inside, bubble boy, and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping,” Viola said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.