Deltona woman sold fatal dose of fentanyl to victim in 2019, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona woman was arrested on manslaughter charges Friday after investigators say she sold a 29-year-old man the dose of heroin that killed him more than a year ago.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Holland, 29, was found dead in his Osteen home on May 25, 2019. He died of an opioid overdose.

Detectives used phone records and other evidence to trace the fatal dose back to Kristen Lower, 27, showing she provided Holland with heroin mixed with fentanyl.

On Friday, Lower was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the Deltona Crime Suppression Team. She was arrested on drug possession charges, driving with a suspended license and manslaughter.

Lower was booked into the county jail and posted $30,500 bail on Friday.

Her arrest marks the seventh murder or manslaughter charge since 2017 connected to an overdose death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.