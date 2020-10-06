Melbourne High football team in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools officials said the Melbourne High School football team will enter quarantine after a person affiliated with the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school district said Tuesday the decision was made “after careful deliberation, in consultation with the Brevard Department of Health.”

As a result Melbourne High will forfeit their next two games planned against Cocoa High on Friday and Viera High on Oct. 16. The team will resume playing on Oct. 23.

The Department of Health has notified all staff and families of students who were in close contact with the person who tested positive and asked to quarantine for 14 days.

BPS officials said areas where the football team congregated will undergo deep cleaning and sanitizing.

All student-athletes on the team will shift to e-learning while they are in quarantine.

According to the BPS COVID-19 dashboard, prior to Tuesday Melbourne High had two people in quarantine. District wide there were 26 new cases reported as of Monday.