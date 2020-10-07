Apple’s new mask wearing emoji has hidden smile

There is something hiding behind Apple’s mask emoji. It’s a smile!

Apple has reportedly re-designed its mask-wearing emoji.

According to the emojipedia, it now matches its current smiling face emoji right down to the identical eyebrows and rosy cheeks.

Before, the masked emoji had a more sad look.

Apple has not said why it decided to go with a more cheerful design.

The newer, happier mask-wearing emoji is expected to hit the public soon with Apple’s IOS 14.2 release.