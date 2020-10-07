Further delay of stimulus checks puts strain on Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. – Families across Central Florida are reacting to news that negotiations have been stopped on a coronavirus economic stimulus bill until after the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, President Trump sent a series of tweets about the talks between the White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The president accused Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith and instead said he would sign a standalone bill for $1,200 stimulus checks.

Tarah Chambers, who is unemployed with a 2-year-old daughter, said the delay is discouraging.

“It’s an absolute disappointment for the people,” Chambers said. “There’s a lot of families out there that it would be very beneficial for us to have the stimulus checks.”

Chambers said she’s had difficulties looking for a job and the relief check would help her make ends meet.

“I wish there would be more people working together for us and instead it’s just getting tied up in logistics of congress,” Chambers said.

Nilda Blanco with CareerSource Central Florida said a delay in a stimulus could put a further drain on resources for job seekers.

“If Congress can take up this measure and really think about a stimulus package, that would really help our community,” she said.

Blanco said there are industries that have weathered the pandemic and CareerSource has worked to help thousands of people find a job.

“Obviously we’re seeing a need in the community and we are working with our teams to really make sure our services are available to those individuals that need it,” Blanco said.

For further details about the job services offered by CareerSource, visit https://www.careersourcecentralflorida.com/