Officers in Daytona Beach investigate motorcycle crash that left one man dead

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Officers are investigating a crash that left a 48-year-old man dead Friday.

According to officials, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near South Clyde Morris Boulevard & New Bellevue Avenue.

[TRENDING: Reward doubled for information leading to missing Belle Isle mother | Trump to hold first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis in Sanford on Monday | Orlando’s iconic Lake Eola could be getting a facelift]

Investigators believe he was driving a silver Suzuki Vl 800 motorcycle south on Clyde Morris using the right-hand lane when its front struck the driver’s side of a 2016 silver Kia Forte LX.

Officials believe the motorcyclist was attempting to turn north on Clyde Morris from New Bellevue.

“A witness to the crash told officers that the driver of the Forte had completely stopped at the intersection of Clyde Morris and New Bellevue before moving forward into the Suzuki’s path as it was going through the intersection,” officers said.

The man, who was identified as a South Daytona resident, was pronounced dead by first responders shortly after they arrived on the scene.

“The T-Bone collision knocked the rider of the Suzuki off the motorcycle and the vehicle came to its final rest in the middle of Clyde Morris facing northeast," officers said. "The Kia was spun around from the impact and came to its final rest facing north.”

According to authorities, charges are pending against the 52-year-old woman who was driving the Kia.