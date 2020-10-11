1 man killed after shooting in Orange County, deputies label it as homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that has been labeled a homicide by authorities.

According to deputies, the shooting took place on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. near the areas of South Semoran Boulevard and Summer Wind Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a call for a man down, they found Joshua Dewayne Pearce, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders transported Pearce to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

