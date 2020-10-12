2 teens shot during large fight outside Melbourne Wawa, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A large fight involving members of two separate groups ended with two teens being shot, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said the a group was gathered outside Wawa near South Harbor City Boulevard and East Strawbridge Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Sunday while the other group was gathered in the parking garage of One Harbor Place and for some reason, the two groups of teenagers started arguing with each other.

The confrontation escalated into a physical fight between the two groups and one of the teens pulled a gun and started shooting at members of the other group, records show.

Both shooting victims -- a 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old Robert Lee Ashley -- are expected to make a full recovery.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the culprit in the shooting and they’re asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Eric Gould at 321-608-6452 or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).