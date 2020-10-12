UCF Student Union evacuated over smell of smoke, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A University of Central Florida alert was sent out Monday morning after students smelled smoke in the Student Union.

According to a tweet, the Student Union was evacuated over a burning odor.

[TRENDING: Trump holds rally in Sanford | Mystery space object may be old rocket | NFL coach: Virus outbreak shows who the ‘whiners are’]

“Crews are still working to identify the smell of smoke in the Student Union,” UCF police said on Twitter.

Campus police and fire officials helped evacuate the building.

Authorities were asking everyone to avoid the area while they investigated the cause.

Just before 10 a.m. officials gave the all clear.

“All clear at the Student Union. The building is reopened,” officials said.

Authorities have not said what could have made the scent or what they found during their investigation.

Stay with News 6 for updates