UCF basketball player will not play this season due to underlying condition

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Central Florida forward Collin Smith said he will not play in the upcoming college basketball season amid the coronavirus pandemic due to an underlying condition.

“I know that isn’t easy to hear because it isn’t easy for me to say,” Smith told UCF fans on Twitter.

He said the decision was made after a discussion with his doctor.

“COVID-19 has taught us a lot of lessons, while we are not sure what the future holds for me with basketball, life is about timing, and the time is now to fully take care of myself,” he wrote on Twitter.

Smith said despite not playing in the upcoming season, he will be one of the team’s biggest fans.

Smith has started in 62 games the past two seasons. He averaged 12.6 points a game and 6.3 rebounds a game.

Details of UCF’s basketball season has not been released at this time.